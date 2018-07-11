NAIDOC Week – Celebrating Women
By: Warren Nunn
The invaluable role that woman play throughout society inspired the theme “Because of her, we can!” which highlights this year’s NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Each July the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee co-ordinates various nationwide events that celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Events run until Sunday, July 15, and will include the NAIDOC awards ceremony on Friday, July 13, in Sydney.
Cheryl Moggs, a descendant of the Bigambul people of Goondiwindi, Bungunya and Toobeah regions in South West Queensland, is this year’s winner of the National NAIDOC poster competition.
Her artwork, tarmunggie-woman, was judged to have best interpreted the “Because of her, we can!” theme. It has three overlaying images, connecting dreamtime, culture and knowledge.
“Ms Moggs’ artwork portrays the courage and resilience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women,” said NAIDOC co-chair Dr Anne Martin said.
“This beautiful artwork will be enjoyed by thousands across the country on the 2018 NAIDOC poster.”
Article supplied with thanks to 96five