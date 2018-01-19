Australia Day Lamington Cake

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Lamingtons are such an Australian icon. When my mother made Lamingtons when I was a kid, it was a sign guests were coming. So for Australia Day I decided to create my own healthier version.

Traditionally a vanilla sponge cake was cut into 4cm cubes, dipped into chocolate icing and rolled in coconut. The Lamington is now over 115 years old, named after Lord Lamington, who served as Governor of Queensland.

Ingredients

6 lge egg(s)

3/4 cup cashew milk, or nut milk of choice

1 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup ghee, or coconut oil

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1 1/2 cups almond meal/flour

2/3 cup coconut flour, sifted

1 1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

1 tsp baking powder (gluten free)

1/4 tsp pink Himalayan salt

Chocolate Frosting recipe under Toppings & Spreads

coconut (desiccated-finely shredded), to sprinkle over the frosted cake

Directions

Preheat oven to 170c/340f. Line the bottom and sides of a 22cm(8.5in) square cake tin with baking paper.