“Jesus Back From the Dead? April Fools!”

By Clare Bruce

Christian leader Karl Faase challenges atheist taunts that Jesus’ resurrection is one big April Fools’ joke.

This facebook video by Karl Faase, was prompted by the atheists and sceptics making fun of the fact that Easter Sunday falls on April 1 this year. Their argument goes that April Fool’s Day is a celebration of gullibility, pranks and lies, which highlights the foolishness of Christians who believe Jesus rose from the dead.

Standing in a graveyard, a good-humoured Karl Faase says it’s only natural that atheists think Christians are foolish.

“Here we are standing in a cemetery and if we could say these people could rise again, there’s not too many people who would think that’s going to happen,” he says, “and yet that’s what Christians say happened on that first Easter Sunday.”