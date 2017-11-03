In a Fast Food World, Are We Losing the Art of Sacred Meals?

By: Sheridan Voysey

When was the last time you had a truly special meal where you left the table changed, uplifted, fulfilled? You came burdened but left lighter (at least emotionally). Your soul was filled, not just your stomach.

We need more of these sacred meals. It seems to me we could all do with a few more sacred meals, and a few key ingredients can make them so.

Think for a moment how prominent food is in our lives, beyond simple sustenance. Notice how it plays an important role in all religious celebrations—from Eid to Hanukkah to the humble Christmas dinner. Notice how our happiest memories often revolve around it—whether birthdays, weddings or picnics with friends. In an age of drive-through dinners and lunches on the run, I wonder if we’re in danger of losing something here. Meals are sacred things. A few key ingredients can lift them out of the ordinary.

Flavour

Flavour is one of them. Look at the traditional dishes served over Eid: lamb korma, beef biriyani, stuffed dates, baklava. Potato latke and apple kugel come out at Hanukkah, and each Christmas I get one of my favourite festive foods—Christmas Chocolate. My wife makes it with copha, cashews, coconut and glacé cherries. A transcendent experience I assure you! Festive foods are rich and sensuous.