The 8th Day of Christmas: Have You Been Good?

Christmas time is all about enjoying the good things in life and the goodness around us. Have you been good enough this year?

As a child, my parents told me I needed to be good. And as I think about the quality of goodness, I wonder if they’re the same thing.

The world seems to have moved away from this concept of being good and bad. So what is goodness, and is it really something worth striving for?

Well, that’s what I decided to reflect on today.

“There has only been one Christmas – the rest are anniversaries.” – W J Cameron

This is the 8th installment in my series for the 12 days of Christmas. I started out with love and every day I’ve been unwrapping one gift to give to our family this Christmas.

Being good without the baggage

It seems that being good is about approval. It’s about doing the right thing even if nobody knows. We can all remember back to being a child who was good, and other times when we hadn’t been good.

The problem with trying to be good is we can get caught up in perfectionism. That need to never make a mistake and be blameless.

People who get too caught up in being perfect lose sight of why they’re trying to be good in the first place. It becomes about the act of being good, rather than the relationships that the goodness takes place in.

But as an adult, goodness about having integrity. It’s about having a strong sense of what’s right and just. And I think you can do that without the negative baggage of trying to be perfect.

Integrity is about doing good, rather than being it. So here’s ten things to give a go in your quest to have more integrity and contribute to the goodness in the world:

1. Start planning. There’s a line running from being impulsive to over planning. We want to help our kids find a happy middle ground where they have plans but can be flexible. Teach them how to think ahead and work out the steps to get there. Whether it’s just going to the city for a movie, or they’re mapping out their first career.

2. Be reliable. Good people turn up on time. They do what they’re say they’ll do. You can count on them.

3. Be thoughtful. Being good isn’t about ignoring your own needs. It’s about weighing them up against the needs of others. Goodness is about ditching selfishness and perfectionism. It’s about being kind instead.

4. Be faithful. Keep your promises or let people know that you’re not going to live up to expectations.

5. Be clear in what you say. It’s so easy to say something without getting our meaning across or avoid saying things with a clever play of words.

“The lives of good people are brightly lit streets.” – Hebrew proverb

6. Be helpful. Get out there and do kind things for other people. Goodness should be about making this world better for others.

7. Be trustworthy. We can trust good people with our stories, our hopes and our fears. Good people will have your back, no matter what.

8. Be teachable. People filled with goodness are open to new ideas and learning from others.

9. Be reliable. Pick some values to live by and stick to them. In this Christmas series I’ve looked at cheerfulness, generosity, patience and peacefulness. There are lots of other qualities that you could build your life around. So pick a few and hang out with people who share them.

10. Be human. Being good is also about not getting it right all the time. It’s about making the most of this journey of life and getting along as well as we can with the people who share it with us.

Its true that good people stand out in our community. They are the ones we look up to and rely on. Their lives show us the right way to live and how blessed life can be. Goodness is inspiring.

