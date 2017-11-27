7 Tips to Help You Have a Stress-Free Christmas

By: Kim Wilkinson

Christmas is a time of year to celebrate, and be grateful. It’s a time to think upon the year that has been, and the one that is yet to come.

More often than not, we end up filling our days in crowded car parks and shopping centres, working long hours on end of year projects, and overbooking our social calendars in an attempt to find some enjoyment amongst the chaos.

Can Christmas really be stress-free?

Based on experience, you may think that there is no other option but to brace yourself and endure the stress that Christmas can bring. However these 7 tips will help you prepare for the extra demands, and give you a chance to enjoy this special time of year.

1. Make Some Space

Take time to make space for decorating your home, and hiding presents. Put away things you won’t need for a few months. This can be as simple has storing blankets and winter clothing in boxes under beds. Take the opportunity to donate or throw out things you haven’t worn or used in the last year. Having a general tidy up will give you the space needed for tip number 2.