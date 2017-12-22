The 12th Day of Christmas: Celebrate Being Unique

By: Rachel Doherty | Tweens 2 Teen

To finish off the 12 days of Christmas, it’s time to celebrate what makes each of us unique. There’s no point wasting time comparing! Instead, embrace your differences.

Merry Christmas!

I have a big day ahead getting ready for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. So I’m writing this article in the early morning before I head off to grab the last groceries. At the top of my list is a couple of kilos of prawns for the barbecue tonight.

One thing about living in Australia is that it’s hot for Christmas. My husband’s been hovering over our pool to make sure it’s in perfect nick. And I’m doing most of the cooking on the barbecue so that the heat stays out of the house, not in it.

That’s the lovely thing about celebrating Christmas. There’s no right way or wrong way of doing it. You can be unique.