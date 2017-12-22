The 12th Day of Christmas: Celebrate Being Unique
By: Rachel Doherty | Tweens 2 Teen
To finish off the 12 days of Christmas, it’s time to celebrate what makes each of us unique. There’s no point wasting time comparing! Instead, embrace your differences.
Merry Christmas!
I have a big day ahead getting ready for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. So I’m writing this article in the early morning before I head off to grab the last groceries. At the top of my list is a couple of kilos of prawns for the barbecue tonight.
One thing about living in Australia is that it’s hot for Christmas. My husband’s been hovering over our pool to make sure it’s in perfect nick. And I’m doing most of the cooking on the barbecue so that the heat stays out of the house, not in it.
That’s the lovely thing about celebrating Christmas. There’s no right way or wrong way of doing it. You can be unique.
“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” – Charles M Shulz
For the last 12 days I’ve been unwrapping one gift each day that we can give to our family. They’re things that won’t fit under your tree, but will last much longer.
I’ve looked a love, joy, cheerfulness, harmony, generosity, patience, kindness, goodness, loyalty, gentleness and wisdom.
Today I’m going to unwrap the gift of celebrating uniqueness.
Here’s ten things I’m looking forward to celebrating with my family this Christmas:
1. Life. Some of my family members are getting older and have had some health issues this year. I am so thankful that we can spend this Christmas together, enjoying their company again.
2. Hope. The future is bright and Christmas is the perfect time to remind ourselves of that. No matter how tough things have been, the joy of the season remind us that good things are still to come.
3. Our shared story. Most of our Christmas get-together involve some sort of “do you remember when…” time. But the best thing about Christmas is laying down a new chapter in that story.
4. The blessings in our life. Life is so good. No matter how difficult the year may have been, there’s always things to be thankful for.
5. Our different talents. We all have different strengths and things that we do well. It’s so nice to be able to let those talents run free and celebrate them in others.
6. The year that’s gone and the year ahead. There’s so much to share in at Christmas. To celebrate the highs and lows of the last 12 months and then hear the plans for the coming year.
7. Great food. I admit it, I love cooking for Christmas! It’s a fantastic time of baking and sharing our table with loved ones.
8. There’s always room for one more. Christmas is a time for sharing. I love that we can always invite others to join us when they might have been alone.
9. Being together. As the world gets smaller and travel gets easier, it’s not all that often that you can bring your whole family together. So when you do, it’s worth enjoying.
10. We are family. For all our faults and differences, there is one things we have in common. We belong together. And through thick or thin, we’ll be there for one another.
“Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” – Norman Vincent Peale
Celebrating the purpose of our uniqueness
Having a strong faith, Christmas is about more than presents, food and parties. It’s a time of reflecting on the foundation of my faith too.
And when I think about that, I know that Christmas is a time to pause and accept that I am who I am on purpose. That my uniqueness, and everyone’s around me, isn’t a design flaw.
The next couple of days are a time to reset my expectations. To embrace the uniqueness of my children and just enjoy them as they are. Not as perfect people, but unique ones. And as we head into 2018, I can’t wait to see what their unique lives will look like in 12 months time.
It’s exciting living with teenagers. I’ve written about the joys of this life before, but it’s so easy to take it for granted!
So this Christmas, I hope you’ll enjoy the uniqueness of your kids. That their different ideas, dreams, opinions and looks are what makes them special.
From my family to yours,
I wish you a very Merry Christmas!
Article supplied with thanks to Tweens 2 Teen.
About the Author: Rachel Doherty helps those living and working with young people, through supervision, coaching, speaking and consulting.