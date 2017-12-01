12 Days of Christmas Kindness

By: Kim Wilkinson

We are living in a world where tragic events fill our TV screens, relationships are breaking down, and patience is in short supply. What we could all use is a little kindness right about now.

Kindness starts with me

Here are 12 ideas for spreading a spirit of loving kindness in the lead up to Christmas Day.

1. Donate food

There are many food rescue and welfare groups in need of non-perishable items to share with the less fortunate at this time of year. You’re sure to have a tin or jar of food in the pantry you could donate. And it doesn’t hurt to add an item or two to the grocery list to pass onto someone in need.

2. Make sweet treats for a neighbour

There is no lack of inspiration for creating tempting treats during the Christmas season. From supermarket catalogues to Facebook videos, it’s not hard to make a simple treat like Rocky Road or White Christmas. And the joy on your neighbour’s face will be well worth the effort!