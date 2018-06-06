Home Business Business Sponsorship for the Stories of Hope Campaign
If you are a business owner or manager, you can support LifeFM and get advantage for your business at exactly the same time. To find out how this could work you can register for the video meeting on Thursday the 7th of June on the final day of this weeks Stories of Hope Appeal.

103.9 LifeFM is a community broadcaster and is able to partner with local businesses with 5 minutes per hour of airtime and to this point of the stations history we have not taken full advantage of this resource but that is for your businesses advantage right now. To make a change and build partnership with local businesses we are engaging with some outrageous packages in order to get the ball rolling. If you register this month as a business partner you will get the best sponsorship arrangement known to mankind.

Video Meeting: Thursday the 7th of June – 10am (40 minutes)

Business Sponsorship

