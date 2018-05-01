Home Lifestyle Zucchini Breakfast Muffins
Zucchini Breakfast Muffins

Zucchini Breakfast Muffins
Zucchini Breakfast Muffins

By: Susan Joy

These no-fuss breakfast muffins have a lovely light texture. The fussiest eater will love these but if you would like to bump-up the flavour for spice lovers just add your favourite herbs and spices (paprika works well in this recipe). Make extra to keep in the fridge for snacks or school lunch boxes.

Serves: 12 muffins | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:25

Ingredients

5 lge egg(s)
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 lge (approx 450gm) zucchini, grated (skin on)
2 spring onion(s), finely sliced or chopped chives
3 slices ham (nitrate free), diced
3 Tbsp coconut flour
Fine sea salt and ground black pepper, be generous

Directions

Preheat oven to 180c (fan-forced). Line or grease well a large 12 cup muffin tin, or use a silicon muffin tray.

Add the eggs and olive oil to a large bowl and whisk. Then add the zucchini, spring onions, ham, coconut flour, salt and pepper (if using extra herbs and spices add now). Mix together well, making sure all ingredients are distributed throughout the mixture.

Use a 1/4 measuring cup to fill the muffin cups to 3/4 full. Bake for 25 – 30 minutes or until lightly brown and set.
Allow to slighly cool for a few minutes before serving.

Store leftover muffins in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

