Zucchini Breakfast Muffins

By: Susan Joy

These no-fuss breakfast muffins have a lovely light texture. The fussiest eater will love these but if you would like to bump-up the flavour for spice lovers just add your favourite herbs and spices (paprika works well in this recipe). Make extra to keep in the fridge for snacks or school lunch boxes.

Serves: 12 muffins | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:25

Ingredients

5 lge egg(s)

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 lge (approx 450gm) zucchini, grated (skin on)

2 spring onion(s), finely sliced or chopped chives

3 slices ham (nitrate free), diced

3 Tbsp coconut flour

Fine sea salt and ground black pepper, be generous

Directions

Preheat oven to 180c (fan-forced). Line or grease well a large 12 cup muffin tin, or use a silicon muffin tray.