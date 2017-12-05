Home Lifestyle White Christmas Fudge
Lifestyle
0

White Christmas Fudge

White Christmas Fudge
0
0
white-christmas-fudge
now viewing

White Christmas Fudge

manhood
now playing

Helping Your Son Become a Man

showing-up
now playing

The Infinite Power of Showing Up

woman-yawn
now playing

How to Reduce Your ‘Brain Fog’

healthy-christmas
now playing

Preparing for a Healthy Christmas

pentecostal-church
now playing

10 Reasons You Know You Grew up in a Pentecostal Church

Christmasparking
now playing

The Six Stages of Parking at Christmas

Prince-Harry-and-Meghan-Markle-engaged
now playing

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Engagement – 25 Years Since Queen’s ‘Horrible Year’ Speech

Zaclevi
now playing

Zachary Levi on Voicing Jesus' Dad and Being Cast as Shazam!

xmaskindness
now playing

12 Days of Christmas Kindness

Zaclevi
now playing

Zachary Levi on Voicing Jesus' Dad and Being Cast as Shazam!

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Serves: 32 squares | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:00

White Christmas was a family favourite in our home until I changed to a healthier lifestyle.

Making it healthy

It’s taken several tries to come up with a healthy paleo version minus the copha, icing sugar and sulphur ladened dried fruit. I found that the addition of blended cashews produced a yummy fudge texture, hence the name White Christmas Fudge. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 cup cashews, soaked
80g cacao butter
1/2 cup coconut oil
1/3 cup honey (unprocessed)
1 tsp vanilla extract (organic)
1 cup coconut (desiccated-finely shredded)
1/2 cup pistachios, roughly chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries (organic)
1/3 cup dried apricots (organic), chopped
A pinch of pink Himalayan salt

Directions

Line a 27 x 17cm slice tin with baking paper, leaving a small overhang of paper for easy removal.

Soak cashews in filtered water for 2 – 3 hours, drain and rinse well. (Don’t skip this stage). Add cashews to a food processor and process for appropriately 3 minutes, stopping a couple of times to scrape down sides of bowl. It’s ready when you have a smooth creamy paste/butter.

Heat a small saucepan over medium – low heat. Melt cacao butter and coconut oil, stirring often then remove from the heat as soon as the oils are melted.

Add honey, vanilla and melted oils to the cashew butter and blend in the food processor until the mixture is well incorporated.

Add the coconut, pistachios, cranberries, apricots and salt to a large bowl and mix well. Pour in the cashew and oil mixture and stir well making sure all the ingredients are moistened and well incorporated.

Transfer the mixture into the lined tin. Spread mixture out evenly using a spatula dampened with water to prevent sticking. Place a piece of baking paper over the mixture and use a glass to roll over the surface to create a smooth finish then remove paper.

Place in the fridge or freezer to set. Once set remove from the tin by using the paper overhang and place on a large chopping board. Use a large knife to cut 8 x 4 rows, making 32 squares.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge, serve cold straight from the fridge.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

Related posts:

  1. Raw Pecan Slice Recipe
  2. Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars
  3. Apple and Blueberry Loaf Recipe
  4. Preparing for a Healthy Christmas
tags:
Related Posts
raw_pecan_pie_slice1-2

Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

Digital Team 0
choc-chip-muesli

Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars

Digital Team 0
apple_blueberry_loaf

Apple and Blueberry Loaf Recipe

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video