Serves: 32 squares | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:00

White Christmas was a family favourite in our home until I changed to a healthier lifestyle.

It’s taken several tries to come up with a healthy paleo version minus the copha, icing sugar and sulphur ladened dried fruit. I found that the addition of blended cashews produced a yummy fudge texture, hence the name White Christmas Fudge. Enjoy!

1 cup cashews, soaked

80g cacao butter

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/3 cup honey (unprocessed)

1 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1 cup coconut (desiccated-finely shredded)

1/2 cup pistachios, roughly chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries (organic)

1/3 cup dried apricots (organic), chopped

A pinch of pink Himalayan salt

Directions

Line a 27 x 17cm slice tin with baking paper, leaving a small overhang of paper for easy removal.

Soak cashews in filtered water for 2 – 3 hours, drain and rinse well. (Don’t skip this stage). Add cashews to a food processor and process for appropriately 3 minutes, stopping a couple of times to scrape down sides of bowl. It’s ready when you have a smooth creamy paste/butter.

Heat a small saucepan over medium – low heat. Melt cacao butter and coconut oil, stirring often then remove from the heat as soon as the oils are melted.

Add honey, vanilla and melted oils to the cashew butter and blend in the food processor until the mixture is well incorporated.

Add the coconut, pistachios, cranberries, apricots and salt to a large bowl and mix well. Pour in the cashew and oil mixture and stir well making sure all the ingredients are moistened and well incorporated.

Transfer the mixture into the lined tin. Spread mixture out evenly using a spatula dampened with water to prevent sticking. Place a piece of baking paper over the mixture and use a glass to roll over the surface to create a smooth finish then remove paper.

Place in the fridge or freezer to set. Once set remove from the tin by using the paper overhang and place on a large chopping board. Use a large knife to cut 8 x 4 rows, making 32 squares.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge, serve cold straight from the fridge.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.