By: Jari Smith

Winter is here! The season of hot chocolate, knitted jumpers and chapped lips. Although many parts of Australia don’t get as chilly as others, some of us can’t handle even slightly cool temperatures without a hot water bottle at the ready.

I love winter! Winter is the time to pull out your favourite coats and slippers, and to rug up next to a fire and relax with family. The only downside (besides getting unexpectedly zapped by anything metal every five seconds) is often the cost of heating is more than we bargain for. So here’s some ways to stay warm this winter without blowing your budget:

Rug up

This one seems obvious, but sometimes we forget. Find all your winter clothes you’ve been stashing away and use them! In the past, I’ve bought cute jumpers and socks … only to forget about them and then turn on the heater. Get out your really warm stuff (or layer other items if necessary). Not only will you be saving your electricity bill from frightening figures, but you’ll be able to wear all the stuff you haven’t been able to wear for the other 9 months of the year. Win-win!

Cook and eat warm food

This is the season for all those delicious hot comfort meals that seemed impossible in summer without blasting the air conditioning right on your face. Soup, roasts, casseroles … these are perfect meals that will warm you up without costing too much money.