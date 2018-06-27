By: Susan Joy

A delicious and tasty vegetable curry that the whole family will love. Dress it up with sliced hard boiled egg, spring onions, coriander leaves, fresh chilli and cashews. Yum yum!!

Serves: 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:35

Ingredients

2 Tbsp coconut oil

2 onion(s), diced

1/2 bunch coriander, chop 1 Tbsp of stems to cook & keep leaves for garnish

1 Tbsp lemon zest

3 tsp garlic, minced

3 tsp ginger, minced or finely grated

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp ground turmeric

1 Tbsp ground coriander

2 tsp paprika

1/4 – 1/2 tsp cayenne, to taste

800g sweet potato, chopped into 2.5cm cubes

1 lge parsnip(s), diced

3 – 4 cups chicken broth/stock, or vegetable

1/2 sml cauliflower, chopped into small florettes

200g green runner beans, trimmed and cut into 2.5cm pieces

1 zucchini, chopped

230g can water chestnuts, drained and sliced

1 cup/250ml coconut cream

Juice from 1 lemon(s)

2 tsp pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt

200g grape or cherry tomato(es), halved

3 lge leaves kale, strip leaves from the stems and tear into small pieces

ACCOMPANIMENTS and GARNISH:

3 – 4 hard boiled eggs, sliced

2 – 3 spring onions, thinly sliced

Coriander leaves, chopped

Red chilli, thinly sliced

Cashews, roughly chopped