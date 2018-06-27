By: Susan Joy
A delicious and tasty vegetable curry that the whole family will love. Dress it up with sliced hard boiled egg, spring onions, coriander leaves, fresh chilli and cashews. Yum yum!!
Serves: 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:35
Ingredients
2 Tbsp coconut oil
2 onion(s), diced
1/2 bunch coriander, chop 1 Tbsp of stems to cook & keep leaves for garnish
1 Tbsp lemon zest
3 tsp garlic, minced
3 tsp ginger, minced or finely grated
1 Tbsp ground cumin
1 Tbsp ground turmeric
1 Tbsp ground coriander
2 tsp paprika
1/4 – 1/2 tsp cayenne, to taste
800g sweet potato, chopped into 2.5cm cubes
1 lge parsnip(s), diced
3 – 4 cups chicken broth/stock, or vegetable
1/2 sml cauliflower, chopped into small florettes
200g green runner beans, trimmed and cut into 2.5cm pieces
1 zucchini, chopped
230g can water chestnuts, drained and sliced
1 cup/250ml coconut cream
Juice from 1 lemon(s)
2 tsp pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt
200g grape or cherry tomato(es), halved
3 lge leaves kale, strip leaves from the stems and tear into small pieces
ACCOMPANIMENTS and GARNISH:
3 – 4 hard boiled eggs, sliced
2 – 3 spring onions, thinly sliced
Coriander leaves, chopped
Red chilli, thinly sliced
Cashews, roughly chopped
Directions
Heat a large heavy based saucepan on medium.
Add the coconut oil and onions. Cook, stirring for 3 – 4 minutes. Add the chopped coriander stems, lemon zest, garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring for 1 minute.
Add the ground spices: cumin, turmeric, coriander, paprika and cayenne. Stir spices into the onion mixture until fragrant. Add the sweet potato and parsnip, stir to coat in the onion and spice mixture. Add the stock and increase the heat, bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to medium – low heat and cook for 5 – 6 minutes.
Add the cauliflower, green beans and zucchini. Cook for 8 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
Add the water chestnuts, coconut cream, lemon juice and salt. Keep uncovered and bring back to a simmer. Add the tomatoes and torn kale leaves, simmer for 2 – 3 minutes until the kale has wilted.
Serve in individual bowls topped with egg, spring onions, coriander leaves, chilli and cashews.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.