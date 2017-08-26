Vegetable and Bacon Slice Recipe

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

Serves: 6 | Prep Time: 00:25 | Cooking Time: 00:50

A perfectly balanced meal that’s not just a delicious lunch packed full of vegetables, but also a great choice for breakfast or dinner. You will find the not so popular sweet flavoured vegetable, swede (rutabaga) hidden in this dish. Swede is very high in dietary fibre and a good source of magnesium, niacin, phosphorus, potassium, vitamins B6 and C, zinc and so much more.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp ghee (clarified butter), or coconut oil (to grease oven dish and 1/2 for cooking bacon and onion)

3 – 4 full rashers bacon

1 onion(s), diced

3 Tsp garlic, minced

1 Lge swede(s), grated

1 Lge carrot(s), grated

1 Sml – med zucchini, grated with skin on

3 Cups baby spinach leaves, roughly shredded

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

3 Tbsp coconut flour

2 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast Flakes (also known as savoury yeast flakes)

3/4 Tsp pink Himalayan salt

1/4 Tsp black pepper, ground, or to taste

6 Lge egg(s), whisked

1/2 Cup coconut milk