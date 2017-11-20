Urgent and Important aren’t the same.

By: Duncan Robinson

Infinite crisis is what ministry can feel like. That relentless barrage of noise that explodes right under your nose. At any given moment in your community, people are at the best and the worst of times.

It’s wedding season for someone, and there is crisis. Someone loses a loved one, and there is crisis. If we perpetually deal with the problems that are noisiest and right in front of us we might actually miss the important ones because we are dealing with the urgent ones.

They aren’t the same thing.

When Urgent Drowns Out Important

Sometimes a matter becomes urgent because of lack of planning. Lack of foresight. Lack of communication. Lack of effort. As a result you have an ‘urgent crisis’ shoved onto your plate. A lack of preparation on your part, does not constitute a crisis on my part. We’ve heard this adage before, but in the face of ministry, learning what is important from the urgency that is all around you becomes hugely important.