Who knew that a shirt could double as a tote bag? You probably didn’t, but this little DIY video will have you looking at your closet in a whole new light.

Before you donate or throw away that old tee, see how to turn it into a cute tote with just a pair of scissors and absolutely NO sewing! Yup that’s right – zero couture experience needed.

Got kids? You can even make mini ones for them to carry around shopping when they’ve outgrown their tops. Coolest. DIY. Ever.