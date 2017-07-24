tuna-salad-recipe

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

Serves: 3 – 4 | Prep Time: 00:15

Tuna salad is a perfect recipe for a quick, low fuss lunch. I keep extra hard-boiled eggs on hand in the fridge, this makes it even faster to prepare. Adding sauerkraut to this salad will also help with good gut health.

Ingredients

425g can tuna (wild caught), drained

1 lge lebanese cucumber(s), diced

1 carrot(s), grated

2 – 3 cups green cabbage, finely shredded (you can also add red cabbage)

1 celery stick(s), diced

1/2 cup sauerkraut, optional

1/4 cup mayonnaise, (homemade egg mayonnaise preferred)

3 hard-boiled egg(s)

1 lge avocado(s), diced

1/4 tsp pink Himalayan salt, and ground black pepper to taste

3 – 4 lge iceberg lettuce, leaves to serve