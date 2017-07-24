Home Lifestyle Tuna Salad Recipe
Lifestyle
0

Tuna Salad Recipe

Tuna Salad Recipe
0
0
tuna-salad-recipe
now viewing

Tuna Salad Recipe

practical-help-when-you’re-overwhelmed-2
now playing

Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed Part 2

Navigating-Middle-School-Years
now playing

Navigating the Middle School Years

raw_pecan_pie_slice1-2
now playing

Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

create-harmony-home-teenagers
now playing

How to create a harmonious home with teenagers

whats-killing-your-soul
now playing

What's Killing Your Soul?

curried-pumpkin-soup-recipe
now playing

Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe

practical-help-when-you’re-overwhelmed
now playing

Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed

simplifying-life-living-more-fully
now playing

Simplifying Life, Living More Fully

creamy-chicken-with-zesty-lime
now playing

Creamy Chicken with Zesty Lime

150,000-free-slices-pizza-homeless
now playing

Pizza shop has served over 150,000 free slices of pizza to homeless

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

Serves: 3 – 4 | Prep Time: 00:15

Tuna salad is a perfect recipe for a quick, low fuss lunch. I keep extra hard-boiled eggs on hand in the fridge, this makes it even faster to prepare. Adding sauerkraut to this salad will also help with good gut health.

Susan Joy

Ingredients

425g can tuna (wild caught), drained
1 lge lebanese cucumber(s), diced
1 carrot(s), grated
2 – 3 cups green cabbage, finely shredded (you can also add red cabbage)
1 celery stick(s), diced
1/2 cup sauerkraut, optional
1/4 cup mayonnaise, (homemade egg mayonnaise preferred)
3 hard-boiled egg(s)
1 lge avocado(s), diced
1/4 tsp pink Himalayan salt, and ground black pepper to taste
3 – 4 lge iceberg lettuce, leaves to serve

Directions

To a large bowl add, tuna, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, celery, sauerkraut and mayonnaise.

Mix to combine well, distributing the ingredients evenly throughout.

Gently stir through, chopped eggs, avocado and seasoning.

To serve, place a lettuce leave on each plate and divide tuna salad evenly into the leaves.

You may like to decorate with extra egg wedges and sprouts.

Susan Joy

Related posts:

  1. Party Finger Food Recipes
  2. Raw Pecan Slice Recipe
  3. Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe
  4. Easy recipe for homemade hummus
tags:
Related Posts
chicken_and_veg_bites

Party Finger Food Recipes

Digital Team 0
raw_pecan_pie_slice1-2

Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

Digital Team 0
curried-pumpkin-soup-recipe

Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video