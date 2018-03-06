The Power of “I Can”

By: Supriya Sajja

Do you remember being a child, and your parents would say, “You can do anything you put your mind to?” Or maybe you are a parent, constantly reminding your kids of this.

From a young age, we are instilled with the mantra of “I can.” Flash forward to your current situation. The job you’re hoping to land. The financial situation that you’re wanting to achieve. The house you’re saving for. The dream you’ve always had in your heart. Does this mantra still hold true? Do you believe you can? I am finding that as we grow older, the “I cans” become more and more rare, but why?

I will be the first one to admit that I too often find myself saying, “I can’t.” It’s confronting how often we think this when it comes to many things. It’s a huge contrast from what we have been taught. But so often it is the automatic reaction when we are prompted out of our comfort zone.

Moving from a space of familiarity and comfort is hard. It’s a space that people who even enjoy change and being challenged struggle with. More often than not, the attribute that makes this hard is fear. Right when fear kicks in, without any justifiable means, we claim “I can’t.” This fear and discomfort can be brought about by a multitude of reasons- uncertainty, unfamiliarity, opposition by others and much more. All of these factors lead us to justify why we can’t do something.