The Lost Art of Downtime… Why Idle Moments Are More Important than You Think

By: Michael McQueen

In an age where daily life is lived at breakneck speed, are we losing the ability to enjoy downtime to our own detriment?

On a tour of a remote area in northern Australia, my wife and I were confronted with one of our biggest fears. It wasn’t the snakes, crocodiles or long list of other deadly wildlife which inhabited the region… it was the fear of being out of mobile phone range.

There, in the middle of Australia, we were cut off for 3 days. No phone calls, no email but most challenging of all… no Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. We each noticed the various stages of withdrawal as the hours and days wound on. At first panic, then frustration, then mild irritation and eventually a resignation to the reality of the situation. Truth be told, I was actually beginning to enjoy the solitude by the end of the day 3 to the point where re-entry to civilization (and data coverage) was actually a rude shock. But that’s a theme for another day…

What I found most interesting about this ‘off the grid’ experience, was the unconcious almost tick-like habit of checking my phone every few minutes (even though there was nothing to check!). Upon arriving back home after the trip, I decided to become concious of just how often I check my phone each day. I was stunned to realise that it was bordering on ridiculous. Before getting out of bed; while waiting for the kettle to boil; while walking down to the post office; while in the elevator; while boarding a flight. What I noticed was that there wasn’t one spare moment of the day that left un-filled. Checking emails, updating Facebook, responding to Tweets, watching YouTube clips, catching up on the news headlines, monitoring the weather forecast… and the list goes on.