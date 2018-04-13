Tarragon Chicken with Waldorf Salad

By: Susan Joy
A refreshing twist to the classic Waldorf Salad with the addition of my tasty Tarragon Chicken and creamy tarragon dressing. This salad has a great combination of favours and textures. Perfect for a week-end meal or when a lighter dinner is required.
Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 00:25 | Cooking Time: 00:08
Ingredients
600g chicken, tenderlions or breast cut into thick strips
Sea salt, pepper and dried tarragon leaves, for seasoning chicken
1 Tbsp coconut oil, for cooking
2 green apple(s), sliced very thinly
2 Tbsp lemon juice, to coat the sliced apple
160g mix of spinach leaves, and rocket
2 celery stick(s), thinly sliced
1 continental cucumber(s), cut into rough cubes
2 avocado(s), cut into rough cubes
1/2 punnet grape or cherry tomato(es), cut in half
1/2 cup walnuts, roughly chopped (plus a few extra to sprinkle on top)
CREAMY TARRAGON DRESSING:
3/4 cup homemade mayonnaise, or a store bought brand using good oils
2 tsp dried tarragon leaves
1 tsp garlic, minced
Directions
Heat a large frying pan on medium heat and add coconut oil. Place the chicken on a plate or tray and sprinkle top side with salt, pepper and tarragon. Place the chicken, seasoned side down into the hot pan. Sprinkle the raw side facing up in the pan with salt, pepper and tarragon. Cook for 4 minutes or until lightly brown and flip over. Cook second side for a further 3 – 4 minutes or until cooked through but still moist (cooking time will depend on the thickness of your chicken). Set aside to cool.
Halve the apples, remove the core and slice very thin. Place slices and lemon juice into a small bowl, toss gently to coat (this will prevent the apple going brown).
Make mayonnaise (Egg Mayonnaise recipe here) or purchase a Paleo brand using good quality oil. Mix 3/4 cup of mayonnaise, tarragon and garlic in a small bowl.
Place salad greens, celery, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, apple and walnuts into a large salad bowl. Slice chicken and add to the salad. Toss gently to mix.
Divide the chicken salad between four individual bowls or plates and drizzle over the Creamy Tarragon dressing. Garnish by scattering a few extra walnuts over the salads.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.