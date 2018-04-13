Tarragon Chicken with Waldorf Salad

By: Susan Joy

A refreshing twist to the classic Waldorf Salad with the addition of my tasty Tarragon Chicken and creamy tarragon dressing. This salad has a great combination of favours and textures. Perfect for a week-end meal or when a lighter dinner is required.

Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 00:25 | Cooking Time: 00:08

Ingredients

600g chicken, tenderlions or breast cut into thick strips

Sea salt, pepper and dried tarragon leaves, for seasoning chicken

1 Tbsp coconut oil, for cooking

2 green apple(s), sliced very thinly

2 Tbsp lemon juice, to coat the sliced apple

160g mix of spinach leaves, and rocket

2 celery stick(s), thinly sliced

1 continental cucumber(s), cut into rough cubes

2 avocado(s), cut into rough cubes

1/2 punnet grape or cherry tomato(es), cut in half

1/2 cup walnuts, roughly chopped (plus a few extra to sprinkle on top)

CREAMY TARRAGON DRESSING:

3/4 cup homemade mayonnaise, or a store bought brand using good oils

2 tsp dried tarragon leaves

1 tsp garlic, minced