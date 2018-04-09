Take a Moment Monday: Imperfect Progress

By: Elaine Fraser

There is a beautiful thing called Imperfect Progress. It comes when we take slow steps of progress wrapped in grace. – Lysa TerKeurst

I don’t know about you, but there are some things I need to be perfect and others I don’t.

So many times, I’ve watched YouTube videos of people folding fitted sheets and ended up bundling mine into a squarish shape and shoving them into the linen cupboard.

At the end of the day, I don’t lie in bed and worry about those sheets being scrunched instead of folded beautifully. But, there are other things that I obsess about and worry about and try to make perfect.