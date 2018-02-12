Take a Moment Monday: Your Creative Best

By: Elaine Fraser

Make a careful exploration of who you are and the work you have been given, and then sink yourself into that. Don’t be impressed with yourself. Don’t compare yourself with others. Each of you must take responsibility for doing the creative best you can with your own life. Galatians 6:4-5 (The Message)

I don’t know about you, but January disappeared in delicious ambiguity. The last few years have been planned with intensity and we’ve taken off in January at break-neck speed. This year, we’ve slowed right down and allowed ourselves to ease into the year. We’re still intentional, but it’s been a different pace with lots of space.

In Australia, school goes back in February and it’s when most people really begin their year. After summer days spent at the beach, February means resuming routines and reality checks.

Instead of New Year’s resolutions, I’ve been working on some personal intentions. They flow out of my values and beliefs, and this February, my intention is to do my creative best to set up my year in the best way possible.