Take a Moment Monday: Your Creative Best

Elaine Fraser
Make a careful exploration of who you are and the work you have been given, and then sink yourself into that. Don’t be impressed with yourself. Don’t compare yourself with others. Each of you must take responsibility for doing the creative best you can with your own life. Galatians 6:4-5 (The Message)
I don’t know about you, but January disappeared in delicious ambiguity. The last few years have been planned with intensity and we’ve taken off in January at break-neck speed. This year, we’ve slowed right down and allowed ourselves to ease into the year. We’re still intentional, but it’s been a different pace with lots of space.
In Australia, school goes back in February and it’s when most people really begin their year. After summer days spent at the beach, February means resuming routines and reality checks.
Instead of New Year’s resolutions, I’ve been working on some personal intentions. They flow out of my values and beliefs, and this February, my intention is to do my creative best to set up my year in the best way possible.
Doing the creative best with our lives means making choices that intentionally craft our days in order to ensure that, when they are added together, they are significant and meaningful.
One way we can do that is to manage our calendars each day, each week, each month, each year in order to make sure we live out our individual intentions.
This February, I’m doing some careful exploration as I Re-set. Re-adjust. Re-start. Re-focus.
Take a Moment Monday
Every Monday, I’ll be taking a moment to reflect on my intentions and do something that sets up my week well. In January, I began planning with layers of intention. I listed areas of my life that were important and set twelve intentions for the year. Each month has a different focus, but week by week, month by month, I’ll unpack my intentions. Join me each Monday this year, as we begin the year with creative intention. What are your intentions this year? Why not take a moment and write them down?
Elaine Fraser is from Perth WA and is a teacher, mentor and author.