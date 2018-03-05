Take a Moment Monday: Check in With Yourself

By: Elaine Fraser

If today was the last day of your life, what would you change?

When Elizabeth Gilbert quoted an older friend who said that every thoughtful woman, every ten years, should take some time to be alone with herself, in order to re-examine the direction of her own life, and to decide if any alterations need to be made, it made an impression on me.

Perhaps we shouldn’t do this just at the turn of a decade, but at the point of every major change in life circumstance. Or even every New Year.

We change over time, and if we don’t take time out to think about how the next chapter of our lives is going to pan out, we may drift along and before we know it another year will have passed.