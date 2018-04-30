Take a Moment Monday: Find Your Why

By: Elaine Fraser

You know how every once in a while you do something and the little voice inside says, ‘There. That’s it. That’s why you’re here.’ … and you get a warm glow in your heart because you know it’s true?

Do more of that.

Jacob Nordby

Why am I here is a more impacting question than what I do and how I do it. If we skip the why, we miss an essential part of the equation of life. That’s often why we find people totally uninspired in jobs they hate or in relationships they feel trapped in.