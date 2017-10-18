Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Creamy Tomato & Spinach Sauce

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Delicious sweet potato gnocchi is lightly fried to produce crispy little pillows with soft centres. I’ve coated the gnocchi in a creamy tomato and spinach sauce. I’m always happy when a recipe turns out just like, or even better than the traditional version. Serve with a green salad on the side.

Serves: 4 – 5 | Prep Time: 00:25 | Cooking Time: 00:30

GNOCCHI:

FOR THE SAUCE:

To make the gnocchi, add the diced potato to a saucepan of boiling water. Cook until soft but not soggy, approx. 15 minutes (I dice the potato to reduce the cooking time).

Meanwhile, place the almond meal, arrowroot, salt and paprika into a large bowl and mix well to break up any lumps. Next set out the sauce ingredients.

Once the sweet potato is cooked, drain well and place back into the saucepan. Add the coconut cream to the sweet potato and mash well. Transfer to the bowl of dry ingredients. Use clean hands to mix the ingredients together well, to make a smooth moist dough.

Making Gnocchi

Divide the dough into 4 portions. Lightly dust your hands and a large chopping board with arrowroot flour. Use your hands to make 4 long narrow logs or sausages of dough, 2cm in diameter. Use a pastry cutter or knife to cut the logs into pieces, 2.5cm in length.

Heat a large frying pan on medium heat (I use a 32cm pan). Next, add half the oil and heat. Add the gnocchi in 2 batches, leaving space between each piece (to prevent them sticking together). Cook for 2 – 3 minutes on each side or until golden in colour, add extra oil as needed. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Preparing the Sauce

To prepare the sauce, reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the olive oil and onion, cook for 5 – 6 minutes or until transparent. Add the garlic and stir through the onion for 1 minute.Pour in the tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Add the Italian herbs, paprika, salt and pepper. Continue simmering for a further 5 – 6 minutes to reduce.

Add the coconut cream and stir through the tomato mixture, incorporating it into the sauce. Add the spinach and stir through the sauce to make it wilt and distribute well into the sauce.Add the gnocchi and basil to the pan and coat well in the sauce.

Serve immediately in individual bowls, garnished with chopped basil leaves. Serve with a garden salad on the side.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.