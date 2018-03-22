By: Elaine Fraser

True belonging doesn’t require us to change who we are. It requires us to be who we are. – Brené Brown.

Strong Back. Soft Front. Wild Heart. These words summarise a life-long journey of learning to be vulnerable and learning to stand up for myself. Patterns are set when we’re children. We’re taught to keep the peace, be nice, fit in.

Being nice and fitting in, causes tension that we can’t articulate. The patterns we set continue and make us feel uncomfortable, but we can’t really say why.

Brené says that, learning to be vulnerable (soft front): express your true feelings, reveal weakness, acknowledge need, consider the possibility you might be wrong, empathize, learn how to apologize is counterbalanced by learning to stand up for yourself or others or for things you believe in, even if it means losing your standing in the group (strong back).