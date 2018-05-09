By: Susan Joy

A no-fuss delicious and moist strawberry shortcake that the whole family will love. It’s perfect for afternoon tea or as a dessert served with vanilla coconut yoghurt or dairy-free cream. When strawberries are out of season, you might like to add diced apple into the cake mixture and sprinkle the top with cinnamon (see notes at the end).

Serves: 8 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:40

1 1/2 cups almond meal/flour

2 Tbsp coconut flour

1 Tbsp arrowroot flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder (gluten free)

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

2 Lge egg(s)

1/4 cup canned coconut milk

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup maple syrup, 100%

1 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1 sml punnet strawberries, cut in half length ways

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Line the base of a 20cm spring form cake tin. Place your sheet of baking paper over the base and clip closed the sides, have 2 – 3cm hanging out (this will make it easier to remove the cake when placing on a serving plate). Grease the side and paper with coconut oil.

Add the almond meal, coconut flour, arrowroot, baking powder and salt to a food processor Process to for approximately 10 seconds to aerate the flours.

Add the eggs, coconut milk, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla. Process for 12 – 15 seconds to combine the mixture.

Transfer the batter to the prepared cake tin and use a spatula to smooth over the surface (the coconut flour absorbs the moisture quickly, so spread without delay). Place the cut strawberries around the outside circle of the cake, with the cut side facing upward (I place them in alternate directions to fit more strawberries in). Then add another row and a couple more to fill the centre. Press them firmly into the batter only leaving the cut surface showing (extra large strawberries can be cut into thirds).

Bake for 40 minutes or until the top is golden and firm to the touch. Allow to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then run a soft spatula around the inside of the tin before removing the spring sides. Finish cooling, then gently slide the cake off the baking paper onto a serving plate.

To serve, cut into wedges and add a dollop of vanilla coconut yoghurt or dairy-free cream, plus extra fresh strawberries on the side.

Store any leftovers covered in the fridge.

Note: To make an apple cake, replace the strawberries with finely diced apple and press into the cake mixture, then sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake in the same manner. See picture below for how the apple cake turns out.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.