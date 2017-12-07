storms-are-life

By: Elaine Fraser

For a long time it seemed to me that life was about to begin – real life. But there was always some obstacle in the way, something to be gotten through first, some unfinished business, time to still be served, a debt to be paid. Then life would begin. At last it dawned on me that these obstacles were my life. Alfred Souza

There’s no such thing as the perfect time.

When should I have children?

Should I change jobs right now?

Is it a good time to travel to New York?

Is it a good time to release my book?

Should I begin writing my book?

There’s no such thing as perfect at all.

There’s good timing, there’s amazing timing and there’s lucky timing, but there’s no perfect timing.