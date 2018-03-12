Snapchats of Dead Bodies: The Loss of Sacred Things

By: Jennie Scott

“Did you see where kids were Snapchatting during the shooting?” my sister asked. “They showed the bodies on the ground.”

No, I didn’t. Thank goodness. But I am not surprised.

In a world where anyone with a phone is a news source and where everyone with social media can become a pseudo-celebrity, it is no shock that what was once sacred is snapped instead.

The norm these days is sharing it all.