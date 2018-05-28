Slow-Cooker Baked Chicken with Gravy

By: Susan Joy

This is a very easy way to cook a whole chicken, it comes out moist, soft and falling off the bones. The spice mix not only helps with the beautiful colour of the chicken but the delicious flavour. The chicken juices and spices make a tasty base for the gravy, which it’s full of concentrated goodness (like gelatin). Come home to dinner cooked.

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time*: 05:00

* Cooking time will vary see below

Ingredients

1 lge (2kg) whole chicken

1 med onion(s), in quarters

2 Tbsp olive oil

SPICE MIX:

1 Tbsp arrowroot flour, or tapioca

1 Tbsp Italian herbs

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

3/4 tsp fine sea salt

FOR THE GRAVY:

Juices from the cooked chicken

1 Tbsp arrowroot flour

1/4 cup filtered water

Sea salt to taste

Directions

Cooking time for the chicken will vary depending if cooked on low or high: 7 – 8 hours on low or 5 – 6 hours on high.