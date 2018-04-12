Simplifying Life, Living More Fully

By: Focus On The Family

More is not always better, and stuff does not lead to happiness.

Minimise Possessions – Maximise Life

Listen in to this intriguing story of one family’s journey to minimalize their possessions and maximize their lives. You’ll learn practical ideas on how to get started decluttering, and the importance of generosity.

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with Joshua Becker, popular blogger, author and former youth pastor.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.