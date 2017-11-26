By: Elaine Fraser.

In the noise, we hear voices of not good enough and you’ll never do it.

In the noise, we feel the tension and stress of busyness in our bodies.

We’re scared that we’ll find even darker places in the silence and perhaps not be able to face ourselves, but grace is found in silence.

We know our adrenalin levels/cortisol are too high when we feel skinless and jumpy and super-sensitive. That’s when we know we have to do something.