By: Susan Joy

Before going paleo, Olive Ciabatta bread was my all time favourite loaf of bread. I’m happy to say my Rosemary and Olive Loaf has replaced it now, delicious warm straight from the oven with organic grass fed butter.

My favourite olives to use are kalamata, you can use any black olive in this recipe and I love that I can walk outside and pick my rosemary straight from the garden.

Ingredients

1/3 cup golden flaxseed (fine ground)

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk, or cashew

1 Tbspn apple cider vinegar

3 lge egg(s)

1/2 – 1 clove garlic, to your taste

2 cups almond meal/flour

1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt

3 Tbspn rosemary, leaves, approx 2 lge sprigs

1/3 cup kalamata olives, pitted and sliced (or chopped)

Directions

Preheat oven to 170c/340f.