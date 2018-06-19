By: Susan Joy
Before going paleo, Olive Ciabatta bread was my all time favourite loaf of bread. I’m happy to say my Rosemary and Olive Loaf has replaced it now, delicious warm straight from the oven with organic grass fed butter.
My favourite olives to use are kalamata, you can use any black olive in this recipe and I love that I can walk outside and pick my rosemary straight from the garden.
Ingredients
1/3 cup golden flaxseed (fine ground)
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1/4 cup chia seeds
1/2 cup almond milk, or cashew
1 Tbspn apple cider vinegar
3 lge egg(s)
1/2 – 1 clove garlic, to your taste
2 cups almond meal/flour
1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)
1/2 tsp pink Himalayan salt
3 Tbspn rosemary, leaves, approx 2 lge sprigs
1/3 cup kalamata olives, pitted and sliced (or chopped)
Directions
Preheat oven to 170c/340f.
To a food processor or blender add, flaxseed, sunflower and chia seeds. Grind seeds for a few seconds to produce a meal texture, add milk, vinegar, eggs and garlic. Blend together to combine for 10 seconds, then allow the mixture to sit for 6 – 8 minutes to absorb some of the liquid.
Add almond meal, baking soda and salt, process until combined well and mixture starts gathering around the sides of the processor bowl and coming together.
Add fresh rosemary leaves and pulse a second or two to chop roughly and distribute through the dough. Add sliced olives and mix through by hand.
Place a sheet of baking paper on a flat surface and scoop dough out into the centre. Shape dough into an oblong shape with damp hands or a spatula, approximately 20 x 10cms with a height of 3.5cms.
Use a large knife to cut 4 diagonal slices into the top of your dough, then scatter a few whole rosemary leaves on top with a pinch or two of pink Himalayan or sea salt. (to view example click through to the additional photo). Slide the baking paper with the dough onto the baking tray.
Bake for 35 minutes or until crunchy on the outside and lightly browning. Allow to cool slightly before serving warm with organic butter or ghee.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.