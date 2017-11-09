Why Your Room Needs a New Red Chair

By: Laura Bennett

PERSPECTIVE: “a particular attitude towards or way of regarding something; a point of view.”

What are the things that influence the way you see the world?

This week I got a new chair: it’s big, and red, not ‘overpowering red’ – more ‘Under the Tuscan Sun red’, or ‘faded fire engine red’. It has winged sides for resting your head, and sturdy arms perfect for leaning into on a rainy day (…which I have tired and tested already). It is soft, comfortable, and… it is mine.

After moving it to my room and shuffling it into the corner beneath my window, I took a seat and relished my new writing/reading nest. I’d never seen my room from this angle before: my window revealed different trees and I had a straight view of the hallway perfect for my slingshot days (dang it).

It occurred to me that a slight change of perspective had altered my entire interpretation of my environment; sitting in a corner I’d only ever looked in to, I was taken ‘behind the wall’. I wondered what the rest of my life might look like viewed from ‘a new chair’…how would things change if I looked at them differently?