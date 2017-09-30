Do You Repeat the Same Mistakes as Others?

By: Alex Cook | Wealth with Purpose

There is a saying that goes like this: “Mistakes are meant for learning, not for repeating.”

Probably most of us, if not all, have experienced repeating the same mistakes of others. But is it really necessary for us to repeat others’ mistakes for us to learn our lesson? Can we not learn from their wrong decisions and spare ourselves from going through the guaranteed pain and the consequences of those mistakes?

For us to further understand this, it would be best to look at a story in Daniel 5. Here we see a certain King Belshazzar who held a grand party for 1,000 of his peers. Wanting to show off and drink wine with his guests, he ordered that the sacred gold and silver cups that his predecessor, Nebuchadnezzar, had taken from the Temple of God in Jerusalem, be brought out so they can use it. They even worshipped idols while drinking. King Belshazzar knew that it was not a wise and good idea to use the cups for such selfish purpose and boasting. He was also very much aware of what will happen if he continued his bragging and idolatry.

How did he know? He knew, because his predecessor, King Nebuchadnezzar already committed that mistake and suffered grave consequences. Nebuchadnezzar wanted the praise of men, and he boasted of his own righteousness, greatness, and power. He did not acknowledge God’s sovereignty and he even turned a deaf ear to God’s warnings. As a result, the Lord humbled him. King Nebuchadnezzar lost his kingship and he even became a madman.