How to Reduce Your ‘Brain Fog’

By: Clare Bruce

You know those moments when you lose your car keys, forget your friend’s name, or lose track of what you’re saying mid-sentence? Brain fog.

It’s a common ailment that happens to the best of us – or at least the more weary and scatterbrained among us – but the good news is, we can prevent it. Dr Zac Turner, a medical professional with a focus on preventative medicine, give some advice on how to keep brain fog at bay.

Get Enough Sleep

One of the big causes of brain fog is simply of sleep deprivation. Dr Zac explains the role of sleep in restoring our brain.

“When we’re asleep, this is our body’s chance to detoxify the brain, which is always active—our brains never stop,” he said. “We need an adequate amount of sleep.