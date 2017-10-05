How to Recycle Your Old Candles

Are you sick of dusty candles lying around that you can no longer use after the wick has burned down?
Fret no more with this simple solution to recycling and creating a beautiful new candle with your leftover wax!
You’ll need:
- An old candle
- Wick
- Warming Plate
- Heat-safe Container
Instructions:
1. Melt down your excess wax with a warming plate or similar heating device.
2. While that’s happening, you can prep your new candles by hot gluing your fresh wick to the bottom of your container.
3. When your wax is melted, remove the old wick and pour the wax into the new container.
4. Leave the wax to dry. You can pop them in the freezer to speed up the process!
5. After the wax has hardened, trim your wick to just above the rim.
Fun tip: Combine wax from multiple candles into one container! Just ensure that each layer has hardened until pouring in the next. To prevent your wax from tunneling moving forward, always burn your candle long enough that the top layer completely liquifies.
Video supplied with thanks to What’s Up Moms, the #1 parenting channel on YouTube.