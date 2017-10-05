Home Lifestyle How to Recycle Your Old Candles
Lifestyle
0

How to Recycle Your Old Candles

How to Recycle Your Old Candles
0
0
candle
now viewing

How to Recycle Your Old Candles

we-dont-have-to-speculate
now playing

We Don't Have to Speculate: Warnings from Canada

power-of-one
now playing

The Power of One: The Protest of Martin Luther and Its Relevance Today

communication
now playing

Establishing Good Communication in Your Marriage

parenting-big-picture
now playing

Parenting From a Big Picture Perspective

different-voices
now playing

Marriage Debate: Progress Is Not Always as It Seems – Michael Jensen

resilient
now playing

Resilience: How to Stay Strong When Things Are Unstable

hope-cancer-death-grief
now playing

Hope in Cancer, Death and Grief

far-fetched
now playing

'Mother' and 'Father' Removed from Canadian Law

las-vegas
now playing

Las Vegas: How to Help Kids Make Sense of Tragedy

trusting-god
now playing

Trusting God Through the Valleys

Are you sick of dusty candles lying around that you can no longer use after the wick has burned down?

Fret no more with this simple solution to recycling and creating a beautiful new candle with your leftover wax!

You’ll need:

  • An old candle
  • Wick
  • Warming Plate
  • Heat-safe Container

Instructions:

1. Melt down your excess wax with a warming plate or similar heating device.

2. While that’s happening, you can prep your new candles by hot gluing your fresh wick to the bottom of your container.

3. When your wax is melted, remove the old wick and pour the wax into the new container.

4. Leave the wax to dry. You can pop them in the freezer to speed up the process!

5. After the wax has hardened, trim your wick to just above the rim.

Fun tip: Combine wax from multiple candles into one container! Just ensure that each layer has hardened until pouring in the next. To prevent your wax from tunneling moving forward, always burn your candle long enough that the top layer completely liquifies.

Video supplied with thanks to What’s Up Moms, the #1 parenting channel on YouTube.

Related posts:

  1. Balancing your Macronutrients and Sensible Snacking
  2. Creamy Chicken with Zesty Lime
  3. 5 Ways to Reuse Plastic Cups for the Kids!
  4. Party Finger Food Recipes
tags:
Related Posts
balancing-macronutrients-sensible-snacking

Balancing your Macronutrients and Sensible Snacking

Digital Team 0
creamy-chicken-with-zesty-lime

Creamy Chicken with Zesty Lime

Digital Team 0
5-ways-to-reuse-plastic-cups-for-the-kids

5 Ways to Reuse Plastic Cups for the Kids!

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video