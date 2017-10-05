How to Recycle Your Old Candles

Are you sick of dusty candles lying around that you can no longer use after the wick has burned down?

Fret no more with this simple solution to recycling and creating a beautiful new candle with your leftover wax!

You’ll need:

An old candle

Wick

Warming Plate

Heat-safe Container

Instructions:

1. Melt down your excess wax with a warming plate or similar heating device.

2. While that’s happening, you can prep your new candles by hot gluing your fresh wick to the bottom of your container.

3. When your wax is melted, remove the old wick and pour the wax into the new container.