By: Susan Browning

There is this narrative in our conversations, I know you’ve heard it, in fact you probably know it all too well: we simply can’t find time to be still. We look forward to the holidays we work so hard to take, we’re too busy to have time to ourselves, we’re onto the next thing before this thing has begun, we’re living in our future ideal.

We’ve forgotten how to stop

We’re relied upon by our family/spouse/friends/boss/kids to grant our wrecked souls permission to refuel and we marvel at how fast a year is passing us by. We find ourselves reflecting with sighs of exhaustion rather than breaths of gratitude. Or we’re running so fast we’ve forgotten how to stop or perhaps even to notice the little things bringing us joy in our day to day. All the more building into a foundation of disconnect which wreaks havoc in our contentment and breaks down our relationship with God as we hurry through life.

Listen to the soft, gentle voice

I keep coming back to the whisper of the secret place. This constant underlying current calling out to me in this soft, gentle voice. Calling me to settle in, lean in sweet one, come here. Come to the place where motion takes a reprieve, the place where the things of this world are truly muted and I am found deeply grounded by an all consuming grace.

As I enter into His rest fully I see Him there readied with open arms receiving my burdens; my heart’s reality, my frailty, my weariness, my striving hustle… He’s waiting to receive me – entirely. In return He gives me an interlude of joy, a movement of peace, a breath of release. I meet Him in the most beautiful and refreshing of ways.