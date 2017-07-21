Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

Serves: 15 squares | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:00

This yummy slice tastes like Pecan Pie, except better, as it’s topped with chocolate. No baking and lightly sweetened with delicious moist Medjool dates, it will hit the spot.

Ingredients

10 Lge/1 cup Medjool date(s), pitted

1/3 cup almond butter/spread, pour off any excess oil sitting on top before adding

2 cups pecans

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

2 tsp honey (unprocessed), optional

2 tsp cinnamon

3/4 tsp allspice

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp fine pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt

TOPPING:

100g 70% dark chocolate (organic), broken into even size pieces

2 Tbsp coconut cream

1/3 cup chopped pecans

Directions

Line a 27 x 17cm slice tin with baking paper.

Add the dates and almond butter to a food processor and process until you have a crumbly and moist mixture that looks like brown sugar (this takes approximately 40 seconds).

Add pecans, vanilla, honey (if using), cinnamon, allspice, ginger and salt. Process for approximately 35 seconds or until you have a sticky mixture with little pieces of pecan still visible.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared tin. Spread out evenly and press down making sure the mixture is packed firm. I like to place a piece of baking paper over the mixture and use my hands to press on it and make a smooth surface. Set aside at room temperature while you make the topping.

To make the Topping: Add chocolate pieces to a small saucepan on low heat and continue stirring while it gently melts. Remove from heat and add in the coconut cream, stir well to combine.

Pour the chocolate mixture over the Pecan Slice, spread evenly using the back of a spoon, then top with the chopped pecans. Press lightly onto the nuts to make sure they will set firm in the chocolate once chilled.

Place in the fridge to set, then remove by using the baking paper and transfer to a chopping board. Use a large knife to cut into squares.

Store sealed in the fridge and suitable to freeze.