Raw Mint and Chocolate Squares

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table
Serves: 16 squares | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:00
Mint and chocolate just go together. These yummy chocolate squares are perfect for summer, no baking and delicious eaten cold straight from the fridge.
Ingredients
10 lge/1 cup Medjool date(s), pitted
1/2 cup pecans
1/2 cup macadamia nuts
1 cup almond meal/flour
1/3 cup cacao raw powder
2 tsp coconut oil
1 tsp peppermint extract, for pure oil use less (approx. 15 drops)
1/8 tsp pink Himalayan salt, fine
1/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), chips
CHOCOLATE ICING:
3 Tbsp coconut oil
2 Tbsp cacao raw powder
1 Tbsp honey (unprocessed), or maple syrup
Pinch pink Himalayan salt, fine
1/4 tsp peppermint extract, for pure oil use 2 drops
Optional: 2/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), chips & add peppermint extract
Directions
Line a 22cm(8.5in) square baking tin with baking paper.
To a food processor add dates. Process until broken up and forming a ball.
Add pecans, macadamias, almond meal, cacao powder, coconut oil, peppermint extract, salt and dairy free dark chocolate chips. Process until the nuts start to break down and mixture sticks together when squeezed between your fingers (you should still see some nut bits in the mixture).
Transfer to prepared baking tin and spread mixture out evenly, smooth and press down firmly with the back of a spoon. Set aside at room temperature.
To make chocolate icing: Place all ingredients in a double saucepan over simmering water. Whisk continually while melting to emulsify the oil with the other ingredients. Spread mixture evenly over the top of the mint chocolate mixture. (Optional, melt dark chocolate chips with peppermint extract, mix well.)
Refrigerate until set. Lift out of tin using the edges of the baking paper, allow to sit at room temperature for 5 – 10 minutes before cutting into squares.
Store and serve straight from the fridge.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.