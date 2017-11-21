Raw Mint and Chocolate Squares

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Serves: 16 squares | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Mint and chocolate just go together. These yummy chocolate squares are perfect for summer, no baking and delicious eaten cold straight from the fridge.

Ingredients

10 lge/1 cup Medjool date(s), pitted

1/2 cup pecans

1/2 cup macadamia nuts

1 cup almond meal/flour

1/3 cup cacao raw powder

2 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp peppermint extract, for pure oil use less (approx. 15 drops)

1/8 tsp pink Himalayan salt, fine

1/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), chips

CHOCOLATE ICING:

3 Tbsp coconut oil

2 Tbsp cacao raw powder

1 Tbsp honey (unprocessed), or maple syrup

Pinch pink Himalayan salt, fine

1/4 tsp peppermint extract, for pure oil use 2 drops

Optional: 2/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), chips & add peppermint extract