Home Lifestyle Raw Mint and Chocolate Squares
Lifestyle
0

Raw Mint and Chocolate Squares

Raw Mint and Chocolate Squares
0
0
choc-mint-slice
now viewing

Raw Mint and Chocolate Squares

prayers
now playing

Is God Answering My Prayers?

body-image
now playing

Navigating Beauty and Body Image with Teen Daughters

urgent-important
now playing

Urgent and Important Aren’t the Same

generosity
now playing

An Untold Story of 9/11 & Why You Should Give Even on Your Worst Day

school-leaver
now playing

5 Truths School Leavers Need to Be Told

schoolies-week
now playing

How to Get Your Kids Ready for Schoolies Week

time-to-accept-change
now playing

“Time to Accept Change” says Christian Leader after Gay Marriage ‘Yes’ Announcement

pear-shaped
now playing

Attack of the Pear

leadership
now playing

The Vocabulary of the Persuasive Leader

marriage
now playing

Embracing the Various Seasons of Marriage

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Serves: 16 squares |  Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Mint and chocolate just go together. These yummy chocolate squares are perfect for summer, no baking and delicious eaten cold straight from the fridge.

Ingredients

10 lge/1 cup Medjool date(s), pitted
1/2 cup pecans
1/2 cup macadamia nuts
1 cup almond meal/flour
1/3 cup cacao raw powder
2 tsp coconut oil
1 tsp peppermint extract, for pure oil use less (approx. 15 drops)
1/8 tsp pink Himalayan salt, fine
1/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), chips

CHOCOLATE ICING:
3 Tbsp coconut oil
2 Tbsp cacao raw powder
1 Tbsp honey (unprocessed), or maple syrup
Pinch pink Himalayan salt, fine
1/4 tsp peppermint extract, for pure oil use 2 drops
Optional: 2/3 cup dark chocolate (organic), chips & add peppermint extract

Directions

Line a 22cm(8.5in) square baking tin with baking paper.

To a food processor add dates. Process until broken up and forming a ball.

Add pecans, macadamias, almond meal, cacao powder, coconut oil, peppermint extract, salt and dairy free dark chocolate chips. Process until the nuts start to break down and mixture sticks together when squeezed between your fingers (you should still see some nut bits in the mixture).

Transfer to prepared baking tin and spread mixture out evenly, smooth and press down firmly with the back of a spoon. Set aside at room temperature.

To make chocolate icing: Place all ingredients in a double saucepan over simmering water. Whisk continually while melting to emulsify the oil with the other ingredients. Spread mixture evenly over the top of the mint chocolate mixture. (Optional, melt dark chocolate chips with peppermint extract, mix well.)

Refrigerate until set. Lift out of tin using the edges of the baking paper, allow to sit at room temperature for 5 – 10 minutes before cutting into squares.

Store and serve straight from the fridge.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

Related posts:

  1. Raw Pecan Slice Recipe
  2. Chocolate Cookies Recipe
  3. Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars
  4. Healthy Chocolate Ice Cream!
tags:
Related Posts
raw_pecan_pie_slice1-2

Raw Pecan Slice Recipe

Digital Team 0
chocolate_cookies

Chocolate Cookies Recipe

Digital Team 0
choc-chip-muesli

Chocolate Chip Muesli Bars

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video