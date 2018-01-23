Radical Wonder

By: Elaine Fraser

Awareness of the divine begins with wonder – Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel

I sit in a café and watch a little girl play with her toys. ‘Wow!’ Her voice is filled with wonder. She’s focused, she’s smiling, and her eyes are filled with amazement.

When was the last time you felt like that? Children have a well-developed sense of wonder. They think everything is amazing. They think everything is wow!

During seven months of travel last year, I had some wow moments. I stood on top of mountains in Norway. I ‘wowed’ over glaciers, sculptures, paintings, and exquisite food. I climbed Kilimanjaro and watched the sun rise below me.