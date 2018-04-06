Home Lifestyle Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed
Lifestyle
Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed

Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed
By: Focus On The Family

The way you’re wired impacts how you respond to stress. 

Kathi Lipp and Cheri Gregory share on the four main personality types and how you can use your personality to quiet the chaos and restore your sanity. It’s an eye-opening conversation you won’t want to miss.

Part 1

Listen: John Fuller and Jim Daly in conversation with Kathi Lipp and Cheri Gregory.

Part 2

By making a few changes, you can reduce stress in your life, quiet the chaos and restore your sanity. Kathi Lipp and Cheri Gregory will give you practical ways to organize your schedule, say no, and increase your capacity for joy.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

