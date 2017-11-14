By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Serves: 300ml 2 serves | Prep Time: 00:30 | Cooking Time: 00:08

My Pot Set Vanilla Coconut yoghurt will surprise you, so much yummier than store bought, with no additives, just a fraction of the price and it’s surprisingly easy to make.

At times when experimenting I felt like Goldilocks, this one is too hard (firm), this one is too soft (runny), yay, this one is just right. I can’t get enough of this yoghurt.

I use an Easiyo yoghurt maker to incubate my yoghurt (they can be purchased at supermarkets), I removed the plastic container and replaced it with a Weck preserving glass jar, which is perfect for pot setting yoghurt and much safer for your health. Most plastics contain two chemicals that are Endocrine Disruptors (other words, mess up our hormones).

If you would like a detailed explanation on making coconut yoghurt, I’ve written a blog, click here to have a read.

Ingredients

270ml can full fat coconut cream, I use Ayam 100% cream

1/2 tsp gelatin, for setting (grass fed)

1/2 tsp arrowroot flour

1 1/2 Tbsp lemon juice, or lime juice

1 tsp unprocessed honey (unprocessed)

1 tsp vanilla extract (organic), organic

1 probiotic(s), capsule (I use Inner Health dairy free)

Directions

Note: You will need a container to keep the mixture warm in while it turns into yoghurt. I use the small Easiyo 500ml yoghurt maker thermos, it also comes in a 1L size. You can also use an insulated bag and wrap your glass container in a tea towel and add a warmed heat pack, even a warm window sill can work. The yoghurt will need to incubate for 12 – 24 hours, depending on how tangy or sour you like your yoghurt.

Lets get started: Add the coconut cream to a small saucepan, sprinkle the gelatin evenly over the coconut cream and allow to sit for 30 – 60 seconds to soften. Whisk the gelatin in well. Add arrowroot flour to the saucepan, whisk well. (If you use a watery cream, a little extra arrowroot maybe needed but don’t exceed 3/4 teaspoon.)

Place the saucepan over medium heat, continue whisking until the mixture heats to just before boiling point but don’t allow to boil. Remove from heat, set aside for 15 minutes to cool but still warm.

Add the lemon or lime juice, honey and vanilla, whisk through well. Before breaking open and adding the probiotic, you want the coconut cream to be no hotter than 37c (100F), body temperature, so the bacteria doesn’t die. (I have used a food thermometer but now I can tell just by sticking my finger in.) I warm my glass jar before adding the coconut mixture so the temperature doesn’t drop any further. Different brands of probiotics can give a slightly different flavour, I prefer the Inner Health brand.

Add boiling water to the Easiyo container up to the insert or add a heat pack to an insulated bag (don’t let the heat pack touch the yoghurt). Seal and put aside for 12 hours.

If you would like your yoghurt tangier or sour, repeat for an extra 8 – 12 hours. Replace the hot water or heat pack and incubate for the extra hours. Experiment and see what you like. (I like mine incubated between 14 – 16 hours). When yoghurt is finished, remove lid and give it a good mix, seal and place into the fridge for 5 – 6 hours to set or leave overnight (the flavour will improve slightly the longer it sits in the fridge). Keeps for up to 2 weeks in the fridge.

Serve with fresh berries and nuts or dolloped on a chia pudding. It’s also perfect to use as a dairy free cream topping over a healthy dessert (only incubate for 12 hours and add one additional teaspoon of both arrowroot and honey). If you would like to make a yoghurt dressing to go with a meal, incubate for 24 hours to have a tangier flavour and don’t add the vanilla (add chopped mint, coriander or grated cucumber before serving). For more information on making coconut yoghurt, read my blog.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.