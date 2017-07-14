Party Finger Food Recipes

Author: Susan Joy | The Joyful Table.

Do you get concerned about what you will be able to eat when going to a party? Celebrations can be a little difficult when you are trying to keep to your healthy eating plan.

It’s always preferable to eat before leaving home so you don’t arrive at the party starving, this will help you make better choices. I find it’s a good idea to offer to bring a plate of food with you to share, this will make sure there is something for you to snack on. If you are the host of the party, good news, you get to take control of what food is served.

I’ve got some delicious Paleo finger food recipes that are perfect for your next party or celebration. You don’t have to be stuck with just dips and vegetables. How does flavoursome lamb meatballs, chicken bites, BBQ beef skewers or salmon patties sound? Maybe you would like cucumber appetizers (cucumber slices topped with various toppings). Paleo sausage rolls or smoked salmon pate with sesame crackers, many more party foods can also be found in my CHRISTMAS E-BOOK. The recipes aren’t just for Christmas, they can also be used for New Years Eve, birthday parties or any celebration.

Middle Eastern Lamb Meatballs (click here for the recipe)

These sweet and spicy flavoured lamb meatballs, aka Kofta are a perfect finger food. Delicious on their own or dipped into my Mint Dressing. This recipe is for small meatballs with entertaining in mind, but can be made into larger portions and fried as hamburgers.

Chicken and Veg Bites (click here for the recipe)

Chicken and Veg Bites are mild flavoured small bites that will suit the fussiest eater. These bites are a perfect finger food for your party that can be cooked and frozen ahead of time.

Barbecue Beef Skewers (click here for the recipe)

If you are looking for a tasty economical and easy party food, look no further than my barbecue beef skewers. Flavoured with fresh herbs, lime zest and tamarind paste, you get a lovely hint of a sweet and sour flavour. Serve with your favourite dipping sauce.

Salmon Patties (click here for the recipe)

These delicious Salmon Patties not only give you a big dose of Omega 3 fats but you get the benefits of highly nutritious sweet potato. Shape into small sized patties to serve as finger food.

Curried Eggs (click here for the recipe)

Curried eggs make their way onto my salad platters for parties and Christmas. These are a huge family favourite. You can adapt this recipe to also make Devilled Eggs, just remove the curry powder and lemon juice, replace them with 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard.

Finger food recipes in my Christmas e-book (click here)

You will find finger food recipes in my Christmas e-book that are perfect for your party. Recipes like:

– Smoked Salmon Pate with Sesame Crackers

– Paleo Sausage Rolls

– Cucumber Appetizers

– Rosemary & Fig Toasts served with pickled veg or pate

– Spiced Cashew & Pecan Mix

– Salad Platter with Curried Eggs

– BBQ Balsamic Vegetable Skewers

– BBQ Sweet Chilli Prawns

Have fun and enjoy your party!