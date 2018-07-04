Paleo Porridge

By: Susan Joy
A warm comforting porridge that is oat and grain free, perfect for those cold winter mornings. This no fuss porridge is packed with Omega 3, protein, fibre and lots of antioxidants. A very filling breakfast that’s even more delicious topped with a dollop of coconut yoghurt.
Serves: 1 lge or 2 sml | Prep Time: 00:05 | Cooking Time: 00:10
Ingredients
2 Tbsp chia seeds
2 Tbsp coconut (organic desiccated)
1/3 cup coconut milk
1/3 cup filtered water
1 tsp maple syrup, 100%
1/3 tsp cinnamon
3/4 cup nut and seed mix, toasted (see below)
Directions
Add the chia seeds, desiccated coconut, coconut milk, water, maple syrup and cinnamon to a small saucepan. Mix well and bring to a low simmer.
Continue simmering for approximately 6 – 7 minutes, stirring continually until the chia softens. Have a little liquid remaining in the saucepan.
Remove from the heat and stir in the toasted nut and seed mix.
Serve in bowls with a dollop of coconut yoghurt.
To make the nut and seed mix: Heat 2 teaspoons of coconut oil in a frying pan. Add 1/2 cup of each, macadamias, almonds and cashews, roughly chopped (or use your favourite nuts), 1/4 cup each of pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Add 2 good pinches of sea salt. Toss often while lightly browning, watch carefully so the mixture doesn’t burn. Set aside to cool.
I keep this toasted nut and seed mix on hand in a glass jar to add to porridges or chia puddings.
Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.
About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.