Paleo Porridge

By: Susan Joy

A warm comforting porridge that is oat and grain free, perfect for those cold winter mornings. This no fuss porridge is packed with Omega 3, protein, fibre and lots of antioxidants. A very filling breakfast that’s even more delicious topped with a dollop of coconut yoghurt.

Serves: 1 lge or 2 sml | Prep Time: 00:05 | Cooking Time: 00:10

Ingredients

2 Tbsp chia seeds

2 Tbsp coconut (organic desiccated)

1/3 cup coconut milk

1/3 cup filtered water

1 tsp maple syrup, 100%

1/3 tsp cinnamon

3/4 cup nut and seed mix, toasted (see below)

Directions

Add the chia seeds, desiccated coconut, coconut milk, water, maple syrup and cinnamon to a small saucepan. Mix well and bring to a low simmer.