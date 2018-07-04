Home Lifestyle Paleo Porridge
Lifestyle
0

Paleo Porridge

Paleo Porridge
0
0
paleo porridge-2
now viewing

Paleo Porridge

child-2
now playing

Watch Your Words

stars-2
now playing

The Big Story: Why Creation-Science Debates are Missing the Point

girl-3-2
now playing

Helping a Family Member or Friend Who Cuts

workplace-2
now playing

10 Tips for Staying Relevant at Work

handshake-2
now playing

Most Aussies Have Never Met an Indigenous Person, Let's Change That

finding faith-2
now playing

God Was There in My Darkest Days: Human Nature’s Andrew Tierney on ‘Finding Faith’

person-2
now playing

People Not Like You

#metoo-2
now playing

How to Prevent Your Child Becoming a #metoo (and Prevent Your Child from Creating One)

fortnite-2
now playing

Fortnite Needs to Be More Addictive

THE HEART OF MAN-2
now playing

The Heart Of Man Movie Review

By: Susan Joy

A warm comforting porridge that is oat and grain free, perfect for those cold winter mornings. This no fuss porridge is packed with Omega 3, protein, fibre and lots of antioxidants. A very filling breakfast that’s even more delicious topped with a dollop of coconut yoghurt.

Serves: 1 lge or 2 sml | Prep Time: 00:05 | Cooking Time: 00:10

Ingredients

2 Tbsp chia seeds
2 Tbsp coconut (organic desiccated)
1/3 cup coconut milk
1/3 cup filtered water
1 tsp maple syrup, 100%
1/3 tsp cinnamon
3/4 cup nut and seed mix, toasted (see below)

Directions

Add the chia seeds, desiccated coconut, coconut milk, water, maple syrup and cinnamon to a small saucepan. Mix well and bring to a low simmer.

Continue simmering for approximately 6 – 7 minutes, stirring continually until the chia softens. Have a little liquid remaining in the saucepan.

Remove from the heat and stir in the toasted nut and seed mix.

Serve in bowls with a dollop of coconut yoghurt.

To make the nut and seed mix: Heat 2 teaspoons of coconut oil in a frying pan. Add 1/2 cup of each, macadamias, almonds and cashews, roughly chopped (or use your favourite nuts), 1/4 cup each of pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Add 2 good pinches of sea salt. Toss often while lightly browning, watch carefully so the mixture doesn’t burn. Set aside to cool.

I keep this toasted nut and seed mix on hand in a glass jar to add to porridges or chia puddings.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

Related posts:

  1. Chocolate & Cinnamon Chia Bowl
  2. Banana Pancakes
  3. Apple and Cinnamon Porridge Recipe
  4. The Healthy Paleo Picnic
tags:
Related Posts
chocolate & cinnamon chia bowl-2

Chocolate & Cinnamon Chia Bowl

Digital Team 0
pancakes

Banana Pancakes

Digital Team 0
apple-and-cinnamon-porridge

Apple and Cinnamon Porridge Recipe

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video