Have the Organ Conversation, says ‘Pulse’ actor Claire Van der Boom

By: Linda Lou

An inspiring role as a transplant-recipient-turned-doctor has given actor Claire Van der Boom a passion to see more people sign up for organ donation.

In the ABC medical drama, Pulse, Claire plays lead character Frankie Bell, who is modeled from the true story of Mel Hill. Mel was a kidney transplant patient who, given a second chance at life, becomes a doctor.

Claire spoke about meeting the inspirational woman behind the story.

“She had been a transplant patient herself,” Claire said. ”[I] really felt everything was moved through her in a very personal, deep way. She was very clear about how awesome her career was, and the fact that she’s still alive. I really took the lead from her spirit. She was quite inspiring.”