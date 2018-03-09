How a Mumpreneur Unlocked Her Autistic Son’s Gift for Art

By: Clare Bruce

It’s not very often you see a nine-year-old boy to go into business. But that’s what Jonathan Sunarho has done: in partnership with his entrepreneurial mum, Mary Sunarho.

Jonathan has autism and a severe communication disability, so drawing has become an outlet helping him express things he cannot say with words.

When Jonathan and his siblings had all started going to school, his mum Mary, a graphic designer, found herself with time on her hands—and decided to try founding a business.

She uses her own watercolour artworks, along with Jonathan’s drawings, and combined with inspirational words and phrases, to make beautiful everyday objects such as stationery, cards, art prints and bags.