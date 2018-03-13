The Morning Dawns and the Evening Fades

By: Susan Browning

It usually starts with someone either screaming, crying, kicking me or begging for TV before a reasonable hour. It’s my life, and I love it. But most days do begin startled or in a groan and a vague rolling out of bed after a lot of denial. It’s a rude awakening.

The end of the day can end much the same, with all of the above, plus story time, promises of keeping lights on and at last crashing into the couch, wine in hand, and on it goes.

The glorious bah-bah NETFLIX appears and I know somehow for hours, even if I don’t want to, I will escape from the toys forgotten and forlorn across our floor; the dishes I forgot to pack away after the dogs climbed on the table and finished off the abandoned half eaten plates; the washing basket piled onto four others begging me to be folded or ironed or let’s face it, thrown into a drawer only to be pulled back out again by our cheeky two year old tomorrow. Eyes transfixed, the house could fall down, and I would be a so-called ‘Happy Vegemite’ found in an endless loop of another series I can’t seem to escape from (the irony)… sounds all too familiar doesn’t it?

This has been where God has spoken the loudest to me. How do I fill my space? Where do I make room but fill it with the lesser of the best choices? Do I create margin for the things I love? Do I invest time in relationship with Him? Do these transitions in the day call forth a love song of joy to my King?