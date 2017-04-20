Home Lifestyle Mini Pizzas – Allergy Friendly
Mini Pizzas – Allergy Friendly

Mini Pizzas – Allergy Friendly
Mini Pizzas – Allergy Friendly

Author: Susan Joy.

These yummy Mini Pizzas are perfect for a snack, hors d’oeuvre or school lunch boxes. They are free of gluten, grains, soy, eggs and nuts.

The bases can be pre-made and frozen ready to add toppings when needed. The flour combination makes a strong base that holds up well and makes them perfect for lunch boxes.

Base Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup golden flaxseed (fine ground)
  • 2/3 cup arrowroot flour
  • 1/4 cup coconut flour
  • 1/2 tsp fine pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp Italian herbs
  • 1/4 tsp garlic, powder
  • 1/2 cup filtered water
  • 1/3 cup olive oil

Pizza Toppings:

  • 3 Tbsp rounded tomato paste
  • 1/2 tsp Italian herbs
  • Your choice of toppings , ham, cooked chicken, tomato, pineapple, mushrooms, olives, herbs, spinach (aged grated cheese if you tolerate dairy)
  • Mashed avocado (or cashew cheese) to serve

Susan Joy

Directions

Preheat oven to 180c and line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

Add the golden flaxseed, arrowroot, coconut flour, salt, Italian herbs and garlic powder to a large bowl. Mix to distribute the flours evenly and remove any lumps.

Measure out the water and oil and add both liquids simultaneously. Stir quickly as the liquid will be absorbed fast. Knead the dough, squeezing it between both hands to incorporate the mixture together well. This is a firm dough, not soft, if you find it too dry, wet your hands and knead again (some brands of coconut flour are very coarse and draw up more moisture).

Take half the dough and place between 2 sheets of baking paper. Roll out using a rolling pin to a thickness of 0.5cm (you will need to press firmly). Cut out circles of dough using a large 7cm cookie or scone cutter, transfer to the prepared trays. Repeat with the 2nd half of dough and the leftover trimmings.

Bake for 10 minutes and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Prepare toppings while the pizza bases cook.

Mix the tomato paste and Italian herbs together in a small bowl. Place 1/2 teaspoon of paste into the centre of each base and spread evenly over the surface.

Top with your favourite toppings and a sprinkle of sea salt and pepper. Cook for a further 10 minutes or until the toppings are heated through. (The bases will be firm and a little chewy after the 20 minutes, the thinner you roll them the crunchier).

Serve with a dollop of mashed avocado or cashew cheese on top and a little chopped basil or spinach.

Serve warm as a snack or chilled for lunch boxes. The bases can be pre-made and topped when required.

Susan Joy

