Millennial Consumers: Why Coke Has So Many Variants

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House.

Soft drink behemoth Coke-a-Cola got a huge shock when Woolworths declared they would not stock yet another variation of the iconic beverage.

The supermarket giant said it would not stock Coke No Sugar because there are already too many options within the Coke brand.

Why do huge brands like Coke have so many variants?

It points to the lucrative marketing potential of the millennial generation — said to be in the trillions of dollars.